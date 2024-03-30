CM Punk should ditch commentary and play a new role for a big match at WrestleMania 40, suggests ex-WWE writer

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that CM Punk should ditch the headset before proposing a new role for The Second-City Saint at WrestleMania 40.

The Best in the World appeared in his hometown, Chicago, on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW. The 45-year-old star first had a promo battle with Drew McIntyre and then later with Seth Rollins. The Scottish Psychopath mentioned that the closest Punk could come to having a 'Mania moment this year would be if he joined the commentary team.

Meanwhile, Rollins said because of his injured right arm, The Straight Edge Superstar can't be a "Special Guest Referee" during his World Heavyweight Championship match against McIntyre in Philadelphia. However, the former AEW star proved he can count to three as a referee with his other arm. Punk later confirmed that he would be a ''guest commentator'' during the World Heavyweight Title clash at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on The Brand, former WWE writer Vince Russo strongly asserted that CM Punk should be the special guest referee for the clash between The Visionary and The Scottish Psychopath.

"Is it not right in front of their [WWE] face that Punk needs to be the guest referee, bro? That's the freaking story!" he said.

The former WCW Champion noted that if he were in the Gorilla position, he would have sent the RAW General Manager to announce The Second-City Saint as the guest referee.

"Send out [Adam] Pearce; make him the freaking guest referee... The fact that he's a commentator, who gives a s**t? Is that gonna sell one more buy, bro, because CM Punk is commentating on the match?" he added. [1:01 - 1:55]

WWE legend seemingly open to the idea of facing CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently expressed his interest in going head-to-head with The Best in the World at next year's WrestleMania.

One user on X/Twitter pitched an idea that Triple H should book RVD vs. Punk for WrestleMania 41. Another fan proposed a colossal Triple Threat match involving The Rock in the fray.

The 53-year-old legend liked both tweets on social media, which suggests that he is in favor of the idea of taking on The Final Boss and CM Punk at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Only time will tell if The Straight Edge Superstar sports a striped t-shirt and becomes the guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

