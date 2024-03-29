WWE legend seemingly open to the idea of facing CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

A WWE legend seems to be interested in squaring off against CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. The star in question is Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.

RVD has built a legacy through his groundbreaking performances in ECW, WWE, and TNA. He has made a number of appearances in AEW after debuting in the promotion in 2023. He also competes frequently in the independent circuit.

The 53-year-old star does not seem to have lost a step inside the ring, which only adds to his credibility and experience. Despite being set to feature on the Tony Khan-led promotion next month, RVD has teased his openness to making an appearance in his old stomping grounds in the Stamford-based promotion.

The hype surrounding WrestleMania XL is at an all-time high. A couple of fans recently took to X/Twitter to request a bout pitting Mr. Monday Night against CM Punk the following year at WrestleMania 41.

One user even proposed the idea of a triple threat match also involving WWE's self-proclaimed Final Boss, The Rock. Van Dam liked both tweets, suggesting that he is in favor of the idea. The Showcase of The Immortals, according to recent reports, may be hosted in the city of Minnesota in 2025.

Rob Van Dam seems to be interested in facing CM Punk at WrestleMania

The Best in The World shared the ring with RVD a number of times in WWE, including at Money in the Bank 2013.

Former WWE star Rob Van Dam shared his views on Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The Wiseman is held in great regard in the wrestling business for his work as a promoter, producer, and on-screen talent. Heyman has managed all-time greats such as CM Punk and Brock Lesnar and currently is the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter compared Heyman to legends he had learned from and idolized, such as The Grand Wizard, Lou Albano, and Freddie Blassie.

Rob Van Dam claimed in response that while the aforementioned individuals had inspired Heyman, he brought his own unique touch to the table.

"Well, I have never thought about that you know till this moment. And, I guess he must do it in a way where all the pieces are put together in their own balance, or I just think of Paul as being Paul. And I'm looking individually and comparing him to Lou Albano, or comparing him to Freddie Blassie, and it's not something that I find like you know ridiculous to say, but at the same time you know, I just think of him as being unique."

The Michigan native is scheduled to appear on the April 20 episode of AEW Collision. It remains to be seen what the promotion has in store for him.

