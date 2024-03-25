WWE legend possibly hints at WrestleMania 40 appearance despite being announced for AEW

A WWE legend and current AEW star recently teased appearing at WrestleMania XL.

Rob Van Dam is considered one of the greatest high flyers in wrestling history. His achievements are spread over multiple promotions, most notably in WWE, where he spent a chunk of his career. The star is a former WWE Champion and was nicknamed Mr. Monday Night thanks to his unmissable presence on Monday nights as part of ECW's invasion of WWE.

The 53-year-old star made his AEW debut on August 2023. He has since then been appearing on the promotion as a part-timer. His next appearance will happen at the April 20 edition of Collision.

An X/Twitter user asked the legend if he would be present at WrestleMania 40. Despite not replying, the star liked the post, possibly hinting at a return to the promotion at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"It would be so cool to see you at mania, and then at aew on the 20th… where your a freelancer that would be possible wouldn’t it?" said the user.

Take a look at the screenshot below:

Screengrab of RVD liking the above tweet

It should be noted that Rob Van Dam is seemingly with AEW in a part-time role. Therefore, it is a real possibility that Triple H could bring in the star to be a part of The Show of Shows.

AEW star RVD talks about who should induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman, the legendary manager and former ECW head, is finding a well-deserved place in the WWE Hall of Fame this year. However, the question remains about who will induct him into the prestigious list of legends.

Speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, the former WWE Champion revealed who among Tazz, Tommy Dreamer, and Bubba Ray Dudley should induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Well, I have never thought about that you know till this moment. And, I guess he must do it in a way where all the pieces are put together in their own balance, or I just think of Paul as being Paul. And I'm looking individually and comparing him to Lou Albano, or comparing him to Freddie Blassie, and it's not something that I find like you know ridiculous to say, but at the same time you know, I just think of him as being unique."

While The Wiseman goes into the Hall of Fame, his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. It remains to be seen whether the soon-to-be Hall of Famer will have any tricks up his sleeve to help Reigns retain his title.

