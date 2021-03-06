"He's a lawyer without going to school" - Former ECW legend showers praise on Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is known for a number of reasons - his mic skills, his ability as an advocate, and most recently his role as special counsel to Roman Reigns. However, he is also remembered as the pioneer behind ECW. One of ECW's former Superstars Sabu recently commented on what it was like working with Paul Heyman, and how impressive a person he is.

Heyman originally bought ECW from his former boss Tod Gordon in 1995, and it was under his supervision that the promotion reached new heights. For a good chunk of the 90s ECW was known for producing edgy and hardcore content beloved by fans around the world.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Sabu revealed what it was like working with Paul Heyman. He showered some praise on his former boss, complimenting him on the way he talks. Sabu even recalled an infamous promo on SmackDown, that serves as a perfect example of Paul Heyman's superb mic skills.

"His brain. The way he talks. He's a lawyer without going to school. He's the smartest SOB I met without going to school. One time Vince said cut a promo for ten minutes and he asked, "What am I supposed to say?", and Vince said "Think of something". So he went out there and thanked god for Vince McMahon, all on the fly all messed up s**t coming out of his mouth."

The promo featured some of Paul Heyman's greatest mic work. He proceeded to shoot on everything Vince McMahon had done so far. Even bringing up the boss' family in the process. Just one of the many great Heyman shoot promos.

Sabu recalls the best advice he received from Paul Heyman

Having been the former owner and head booker in ECW, Paul Heyman was responsible for managing all the talent on ECW's roster. This included The Houdini of Hardcore himself, Sabu.

Sabu recently shared what he believes to be the best advice he received from Paul Heyman.

"Yeah. He said don't ever talk at a promo."

Sabu was never one for big speeches and rightfully so. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion himself admits that he wasn't the best on the mic. Paul Heyman's advice was certainly spot-on on this occasion.