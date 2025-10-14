Former employee furious over Rhea Ripley’s match on RAW; questions WWE's booking style (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's booking. The star was on RAW this week.

Mami and her tag team partner IYO SKY had a great outing at Crown Jewel in front of her home fans in Perth, Australia. They defeated the Kabuki Warriors in a high-octane clash. However, the rivalry is still not over, as Rhea faced Kairi Sane in a singles match. She got the win over Kairi with the Riptide. However, Ripley and SKY fell victim to a vicious post-match beatdown with Kendo sticks by the Kabuki Warriors.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo explained that the size difference between Rhea and Kairi was evident to casual viewers. He pointed out that Sane didn't measure up to Mami physically, and yet they were having a fifteen-minute match. Vince wondered how this type of booking would add any credibility to Rhea's status as a dominant female on the roster.

"Once again, we're beating a dead horse. Kairi Sane is half Rhea Ripley's size. How are we having a fifteen-minute match with a woman half her size. I don't know know how that helps Rhea Ripley, man. I don't know how," Russo said.

He added that in a real-world fight, Sane would probably last sixty seconds against Rhea. The veteran writer claimed that the WWE creative team needed to understand this to make the in-ring action seem believable.

"If Kairi Sane picks a fight with Rhea Ripley in a bar, it's over in sixty seconds. It's over. So when it's to the point of unbelievable. And they seem to never understand when it gets to this point."

The rivalry between the two tandems has gone on for months. It will be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY get retribution in the coming weeks.

