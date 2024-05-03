Former employee named in Vince McMahon lawsuit will fight allegations together with the former chairman

A former employee named in the recent lawsuit plans to fight those allegations along with co-accused, Vince McMahon.

The biggest news at the start of the year was Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which she also named John Laurinaitis. The lawsuit alleged that the former chairman sexually assaulted the former employee and coerced her into some compromising situations.

The lawsuit also alleged that Vince trafficked Janel Grant to other WWE employees which also allegedly included Brock Lesnar. The lawsuit went into gruesome details about some of the things that Vince and Laurinitis allegedly coerced Ms. Grant into doing.

McMahon has denied all wrongdoing and stated that he plans to fight the lawsuit. He recently even filed a motion to compel arbitration. Now, Laurinaitis' lawyer, Edward M. Brennan has issued a statement saying that his client will also be joining in Vince's motion and that he would be fighting these allegations along with the former Chairman.

"TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: John Laurinaitis has filed a Motion today fully joining in and adopting Vince McMahon’s motion to compel arbitration. Mr. Laurinaitis corroborates Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring that Ms. Grant’s allegations of sexual abuse and coercion in her Complaint are completely unfounded. My client will fight these false allegations together with Mr. McMahon in the proper forum, arbitration," stated Brennan.

John Cena said he "loves" Vince McMahon amid recent allegations

When the news broke of Vince McMahon's sexual assault lawsuit, the entire wrestling community distanced themself from the former Chairman of WWE. Vince's name has not even been named on WWE television since the incident and he had to step down from his position in TKO. However, despite all this, there was a person who spoke positively about the former Chairman.

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, John Cena stated that he loves Vince, and this whole situation involving him s**ks.

"I've openly said, I love the guy, I have a great relationship with the guy, and that’s that. It's largely my construct of operating with honesty and communication. Those are strong leads to handling any problem or achievement. The whole thing is super unfortunate, and it s**ks. It deals with an individual I love and an entity I love. I want everyone to have the experience that I have. Not only do I tell a friend that I love them, but I switch to the entity and say, 'How can I help?,'" said Cena. [H/T: Fightful]

It's understandable why John Cena is fond of Vince McMahon. He has had a long and storied career in the Stamford-based promotion and McMahon had been around to guide him from the beginning until he reached the pinnacle of his career.

