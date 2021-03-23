"They don't have to change anything" - Former employee reveals why WWE has no urge to improve storylines and creative

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo opened up about WWE creative being disappointing and why he feels that the promotion has no urge to improve creative.

Vince Russo is a former writer for both WWE and WCW. He has also worked in a creative capacity for TNA Wrestling.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo opened up about WWE creative in the build-up to WrestleMania, calling it disappointing.

Russo then spoke about why he felt WWE did not really have any prerogatives to improve storylines, pointing out the amount of money the company makes from its television deals. Their most recent blockbuster deal with NBC's streaming service, Peacock, was something Russo cited too.

Russo added that he knew for a fact that RAW and SmackDown were doing lower numbers than USA Network and FOX had anticipated:

"I swear it's like they don't have to change anything with the money they are making. I say it all the time, there's no way in the world, I'll go as far as to tell you that I know this for a fact, the numbers SmackDown and RAW are doing are not the numbers that FOX and the USA Network paid for. Without a shadow of a doubt, that's not what they paid for and they're not happy. But you know what? There are 10 other networks lined up behind them that, in their minds, they will throw stupid money at the WWE for another five years and nothing ever has to change."

"I say it all the time. I don't blame them for any of this, if they can take these networks to the cleaners. My only thing, that I'm always going to stand on, is pride. I don't care if you're making 18 billion dollars, your name is on this show. I would never in a million years be able to do this."

More WrestleMania matches were confirmed on WWE RAW

A number of matches for WrestleMania were also confirmed on RAW last night. We now know that The Miz will be facing Grammy award-winning artist Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. This will be Bad Bunny's in-ring debut.

We also found out that Rhea Ripley will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair out of action.

Bobby Lashley is also set to defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

