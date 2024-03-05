Former employee is sure The Rock is doing whatever he wants to in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels The Rock has full creative freedom over his promos and appearances and is doing what he wants to.

CEO Ari Emanuel recently appointed The Great One to the TKO Board of Directors. He was also given ownership of his name under a very lucrative deal. Since then, the 51-year-old has been heavily involved in the main event picture. Last week on SmackDown, he destroyed Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the mic and dared them to accept his challenge for a high-stakes tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that The People's Champ was doing as he pleased. He pointed out that it was evident from his promos that Rocky was not creatively handcuffed by Triple H, Ari, or any other management official.

"Bro, who's gonna say no to The Rock? Think about that. Triple H is gonna say no to Rock? Ari's gonna say no to The Rock? Rock knows darn well he can go out there and do whatever he wants to do." [From 7:32 onwards]

Russo feels Cody and Seth don't measure up to The Rock

During the same discussion, Russo felt that there were no creative handcuffs on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins either.

However, he detailed that they could not match up to The Rock when it came to talking smack.

"I think this is the best these two guys are... We just saw a couple of weeks ago when Roman buried Seth and his title, and Seth had no comeback... Here's the problem: if you watch all the shows, SmackDown goes first. You see The Rock promos, and you see Roman Reigns, and then you see these two guys follow up with 'Diarrhea Dwayne.' The way Rollins set that up, it was almost like he was afraid to say it because he didn't know if it was gonna go over or not. Yeah, bro, you should've been afraid to say it because that was horrible." [From 7:56 onwards]

Cody and Seth will be on WWE SmackDown this Friday to address The People's Champ. It will be interesting to see if they accept the challenge for WrestleMania.

