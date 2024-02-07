Former faction leader ASSAULTED after WWE show goes off the air; seemingly injured in potential botch

A former faction leader was brutally assaulted after a recent WWE NXT show went off the air.

The name in question is former Schism leader Joe Gacy. On the latest episode of the developmental brand, Ilja Dragunov locked horns with Dijak during the main event. Both stars showed amazing skill inside the ring. However, Dragunov emerged victorious after his opponent was attacked by Gacy, who was hiding under the ring.

Following the bout, Carmelo Hayes came out of nowhere to attack the NXT Champion just like he attacked his former ally Trick Williams at Vengeance Day.

WWE later posted an exclusive video on Twitter in which Melo can be seen brutally assaulting Joe Gacy and seemingly injuring him in a potential botch. The former Schism leader was seen holding his shoulder after Hayes threw him on the barricade. Fans could also be heard saying, "Melo, Trick's coming for you".

WWE NXT star Trick Williams expressed his desire to face Roman Reigns in the future

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Trick Williams said that his long-term goal was to face off with Roman Reigns because he believes The Tribal Chief is the best in the business right now.

"I’m gonna go straight to the top. Long term, my goal is, I want to face off with Roman Reigns. He’s the best to do it right now, so if you not in it to face him, I don’t know what you’re doing. Sooner than that, who I’m very excited about working with is Gunther. I love the way he carries himself, he really is a ring general and I’d love to see us battle, go to war. I told him that too, I’m really looking forward to that day.”

Some fans believe Carmelo Hayes might start getting booed by fans just like Dominik Mysterio after betraying Trick Williams. It remains to be seen what Trick will do when he returns to WWE television.

