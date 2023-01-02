Former WWE star KAIRI recently took to Twitter to send her best wishes to Shinsuke Nakamura after his return to Japan.

Nakamura recently competed in Pro Wrestling NOAH as he defeated The Great Muta in a historic match.

Taking to Twitter, the IWGP Women's Champion shared a host of photos with her former WWE colleague by recalling their days in the US. She also sent a short heartwarming message to The King of Strong Style by thanking him.

"2023 ⇆ 2018. Thank you very much for the miracle, the heart-trembling match," wrote KAIRI

Check out KAIRI's tweet below:

KAIRI will be in action at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. She will defend her IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano in a singles match.

Another one of her former WWE colleagues in the form of Sasha Banks is also expected to make an appearance at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th.

Shinsuke Nakamura recently provided an update on his Wrestle Kingdom 17 status

Shinsuke Nakamura made headlines courtesy of his match at Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Nakamura stated that he wasn't invited to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17. He said:

"No, I don't plan to [attend NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17]; I haven't been approached about it, unfortunately (laughs)."

The King of Strong Style is a former member of the CHAOS faction and made a name for himself under the NJPW banner. His former stablemate Kazuchika Okada will headline Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The Rainmaker is set to challenge Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the main event at the Tokyo Dome.

Meanwhile, Nakamura is expected to return to WWE. It remains to be seen what plans Triple H has in store for the former Intercontinental Champion after his match with The Great Muta.

