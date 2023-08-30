Former IC Champion reacts to LA Knight's rebuttal of The Miz's fiery promo on WWE RAW

LA Knight is finally getting the push he deserves on WWE television. After winning a battle royal at SummerSlam, the SmackDown star from Friday nights entered a storyline with The Miz on the rival brand, Monday Night RAW.

What started off with a segment in which The Miz called Knight a cheap imitation of Attitude Era superstars such as The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, which was both hit and miss. Their feud, however, has largely been entertaining. The go-home edition of the red brand this week really hyped up the upcoming showdown at Payback on September 2.

The Miz pulled off a near perfect impersonation of the SmackDown star, as several fans amongst the live crowd did not realize what was going on for a minute. The A-Lister once again took a jab at Knight for being an 'Attitude Era ripoff.' The Megastar fired back with a post on Twitter (X), stating:

"Well look who's playing dress up," LA Knight reacted to The Miz's promo on WWE RAW.

Stu Bennett (aka Wade Barrett) left a one-word comment of his own, showing his support for the SmackDown star ahead of his match against The Miz at Payback:

"YEAHHH!" Stu Bennett wrote.

The Miz relegates WWE Superstar LA Knight as a 'fad'

Speaking to TMZ a few days ago, The Miz claimed that Knight is someone that people will like now because he is trending, but wouldn't matter so much or be relevant in any fashion down the line. The A-Lister stated:

"Popular? So popular that you're following him into the store?" Miz sarcastically asked. "So popular that last year at SoFi [Stadium] at WrestleMania in LA, the guy's name is LA Knight. He named himself after the city and he wasn't even on the show. That's how popular he is. He's a fad. He's like a Napster, MySpace, Vanilla Ice, LA Knight, they're all synonymous." [H/T: TMZ Sports]

