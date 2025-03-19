Former IC Champion wants WWE return after 26 years - "There’s no bitterness from me"

A former Intercontinental Champion has sent a clear-cut message that he had no hard feelings against WWE and that he was now more than willing to return to the company. In a recent interview, Marc Mero revealed that he wanted to be back under The Global Juggernaut's umbrella by signing a Legends Deal.

The 64-year-old star started his career with WCW when he joined the company in 1991. After a five-year stint, he signed with WWE in 1996. Within a matter of a few months, he became the Intercontinental Champion, signaling a bright future for him. However, fate had other plans. After a topsy-turvy few years, Marc Mero left the company in 1999, even with three years remaining on his contract.

However, years down the line, Mero has made peace with how things went down. In a chat with Cultaholic, the veteran star revealed that he had no complaints and was willing to sign a Legends Contract with WWE. However, he added that those within the promotion might still be unhappy over how the situation panned out.

“There’s no bitterness from me. It would be an honour to work with them and have a legends contract,”said Mero. They have a Be a Star programme where they have some of the wrestlers talk at schools, that’s what I do, I’m doing 200+ events a year. How cool would it be to have WWE behind it? I’m in such a great place in my life that thank goodness I never needed it but you certainly would like to walk away saying that there were no problems or anything like that. There are no problems on my end but I understand that there may be some hard feelings on their end still.” [H/T: Cultaholic]

Seeing how WWE has made peace with several stars of yesteryears in the new regime, the return of Marc Mero isn't out of the realm of possibility.

Marc Mero on why stars in WWE had an issue with him

A few years ago in an interview, Marc Mero revealed that he wasn't a favorite in the locker room as he had a guaranteed contract with WWE despite being out with an injury for an extended time. Mero explained that this created animosity among others as he was essentially being paid big money for merely sitting at home.

“I'm getting this huge guaranteed contract every week, getting paid the same for eight months sitting home, so obviously it doesn't sit well with the guys who are on the road making less than I'm making sitting home,” Mero said.

Only time will tell if the Stamford-based promotion and Marc Mero can come to an agreement on his return to the company in some form.

