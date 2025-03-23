Former IC Champion willing to come out of retirement after 7 years for last match against Shawn Michaels

A WWE veteran has recently expressed his desire to come out of retirement after seven years for one final potential showdown with retired legend Shawn Michaels. Marty Jannetty recently stated on a podcast that he would love to get back in the squared circle with his iconic tag team partner.

Jannetty and Michaels came up in the business together and joined WWE in 1988. The duo, known as The Rockers, quickly became a major force to be reckoned with in the tag team division. However, while Shawn Michaels eventually found his footing as a singles wrestler, Mart Jannetty struggled to break out.

Although Jannetty won the Intercontinental Championship once, it didn't lead to long-term success. On the other hand, The Heartbreak Kid is counted among the greatest to have ever stepped inside the ring. During his recent appearance on Buff Bagwell's podcast, Marty Jannetty expressed his desire to wrestle his first match since 2018 against Michaels, should the latter also decide to come out of retirement.

"I would love to get in and have one final match with Shawn," he said. "It might [draw a rating]... because with each other, we can still go pretty good... Two senior citizens in there. I don't know how many people would see that," said Jannetty. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Will Shawn Michaels ever wrestle again in WWE?

A few weeks ago, in an interview, Fandango claimed that he had spoken to Michaels about the latter's willingness to lace up his wrestling boots again. The former WWE star said that The Heartbreak Kid still had a few matches left in him.

He added that he would love to step inside the ring with Shawn Michaels, even though he was sure it's unlikely to ever happen.

"You know who I talked to [at NXT] last week, who said he’s got one or two matches left in him? Shawn Michaels. Yeah, and that’s a guy, he’s the reason why I got into the business. So honestly, it’d probably never happen, but that would be my dream match," he said.

Michaels has not competed since Crown Jewel 2018, when he teamed up with Triple H to defeat The Undertaker and Kane in a controversial match.

