Former IMPACT World Champion Eli Drake signs with WWE - Reports

It appears WWE is in the process of strengthening the NXT brand. The longest reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion of all time, Taya Valkyrie has reportedly signed with WWE. Now, another report states that former IMPACT World Champion Eli Drake has also signed with the company.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drake has been signed to the black-and-gold brand, and he will be part of that roster going forward.

Drake appeared on the NXT TakeOver Vengeance Day pre-show under the name LA Knight. He interrupted the panel's discussion to announce his arrival in NXT. This debut should indicate that the WWE Universe could see him in the ring as soon as this Wednesday night.

At the very least, it's remarkable that just hours after the news of Drake's signing was reported, the former champion arrived on WWE programming.

Make sure you have your eyes open because LA KNIGHT is coming for #WWENXT! #NXTTakeOver @TheEliDrake pic.twitter.com/eCZwVrajuB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 14, 2021

In his brief appearance on the Pre-Show, Eli Drake (or LA Knight) put the NXT roster on notice. He threatened to beat up Wade Barrett if he disrespected the newcomer, and he hinted that he could challenge for any title in the men's division.

Eli Drake will be working on the WWE NXT brand

Eli Drake in WWE

Drake was last seen as part of the NWA last year, where he won the NWA World Tag Team Championship with "Cowboy" James Storm. The duo dropped their titles in November to Aron Stevens and JR Kratos on United Wrestling Network's Prime Time Live.

Since then, Storm has returned to IMPACT Wrestling, and Drake has now arrived in WWE NXT. With this signing, the NWA has lost another top star.

The plans for LA Knight are currently unknown. But having him debut this quickly after his signing could mean that Triple H has plans for the former IMPACT World Champion in the weeks and months to come.

