Report: Former IMPACT Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie signs with WWE

Taya Valkryie has reportedly signed a contract with WWE. Valkyrie, the longest-reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion in the company's history, Taya Valkryie, will is set to compete on NXT.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Valkryie was present at the most recent NXT taping on Wednesday night. The former champion is expected to be revealed as a member of the next Performance Center class.

Taya Valkyrie's last appearance for IMPACT Wrestling came on January 19, 2021. During her last segment on the show, Valkryie was written off when she was revealed as the culprit behind the "Who Shot Bravo?" storyline. The star was last seen being taken away in handcuffs by police officers.

Taya Valkyrie already has a notable connection to WWE - her husband is current RAW Superstar and former Tag Team Champion John Morrison.

IMPACT Wrestling openly teased that Valkyrie might be signing with WWE. During her last appearance with the company, Tommy Dreamer quipped that she could be sent to prison in Jacksonville or Stamford. Here, the Innovator of Violence hinted that Valkyrie was signing with AEW or WWE.

Taya Valkyrie has had an impressive career before she signed with WWE

Taya Valkyrie in IMPACT Wrestling

In 2011, Taya Valkyrie was briefly involved in WWE, as she was signed to a developmental contract. But she never made any official appearances with the company.

Valkyrie then returned to the independent scene, and she wrestled in Mexico for several years. She mainly wrestled for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and Lucha Underground before she joined IMPACT Wrestling in 2017.

During her time in IMPACT, Taya Valkyrie had a major rivalry with Tessa Blanchard over the Knockouts Championship. After a series of matches, Valkyrie won the title from Blanchard with the help of special guest referee Gail Kim.

Taya Valkryie became the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion, and she defended the title against huge names like Tenille Dashwood, Su Yung and Rosemary. After a record-breaking 377 day reign, Valkyrie lost the championship to Jordynne Grace. Valkyrie also became the second woman in history to contend for the IMPACT World Championship.