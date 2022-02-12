Former indie champion trained by Booker T offered a WWE contract

WWE holds tryouts at the Performance Center in Florida each quarter. One of those stars to participate in a December tryout was Rok-C, a former champion outside of AEW and WWE.

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer, the 20-year old has been offered a contract after a tryout in December.

Even though over 80 superstars were released by the promotion in 2021, the company is still building for the future. It is looking to cultivate younger talent, which it can mold into future stars.

Rok-C began training under Hall-of-Famer Booker T in Booker's "Reality of Wrestling" promotion in Texas. She started as a teenager and rose the ranks in the former WCW Champions' promotion.

After the December tryouts, there were reported pushes from those inside the company to sign Rok-C. She fits the mold of a young athlete but has a background in wrestling. Other stars that have been signed recently have bases in gymnastics, powerlifting, and track and field.

Rok-C would be a great addition to WWE

Younger stars can make an impact in the industry much quicker than in the past. Rok-C, real name Carla Gonzalez, has been a fixture on the American independent wrestling scene for the last few years.

She is a blend of both athleticism and technical prowess, similar to Sasha Banks. She also recently competed in a televised match on IMPACT Wrestling against Deonna Purrazzo.

The promotion may want to make its own stars out of various athletes. It still needs, however, to sign performers with experience in the wrestling industry. Those stars can help others learn the craft while also improving their own.

It could only be a matter of time before she signs the contract. The NXT 2.0 reboot has been hit or miss but needs viable women to build around.

