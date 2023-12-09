Former Intercontinental Champion could end up winning the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 over Cody Rhodes, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is one of the heavy favorites to win the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble. However, another superstar in CM Punk threw his name in the hat on the latest episode of SmackDown, and wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes that the Chicago native has a high chance of winning the annual multi-man bout.

CM Punk was present on SmackDown this week, where he had interactions with multiple names. The former WWE Champion came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes after teasing entering the Royal Rumble earlier in the show. The American Nightmare told him that to headline WrestleMania, he would have to enter and win the Royal Rumble. Punk subtly agreed with him, revealing that he will most likely be entering the upcoming over-the-top-rope battle royal.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Bill Aper noted that he believes Cody Rhodes and CM Punk will be the final two in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The veteran journalist added that, currently, the odds are in favor of the former WWE Champion.

"That's what I am envisioning. [Cody and Punk as the final two competitors in the Royal Rumble.] I mean it’s going to be hard to pick who is going to go over in that particular match. I mean, if the fans were picking it right now, it’s hard. If it was tonight, might be CM Punk. However, we don’t know how they are moving." [from 20:12 onwards]

