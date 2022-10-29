Former Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock makes surprise appearance at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, confronts Japanese legend

Japanese professional wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki ran into an old friend in the form of Ken Shamrock.

Last night at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, Shamrock made a surprise appearance as he cornered Clark Connors for his match against Suzuki. The MMA veteran was seen speaking to Connors backstage before his match and also walked out to the ring with the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, Connors and Suzuki put together an incredible match with numerous back-and-forth sequences. Eventually, the 54-year-old hit the Gotch Style Piledriver to secure the victory.

Post-match, Shamrock and Suzuki confronted each other, and for one moment, it did seem like the two arch-rivals were going to turn back the years and engage in a potential brawl.

However, Shamrock hugged Suzuki as the two legends shared smiles. The former IWGP Intercontinental Champion also gave credit to Connors for his efforts and shook hands.

Suzuki and Shamrock were previously part of the Pancrase promotion. They faced each other twice in the MMA organization, with the Japanese legend winning the first fight in January 1994 via a kneebar submission.

Suzuki also won the rematch in May 1995 in a similar fashion, courtesy of a kneebar submission.

Ken Shamrock's latest run in the world of professional wrestling

The former WWE star hasn't competed as an active in-ring performer since finishing up with IMPACT Wrestling in 2021.

Shamrock previously announced his return to the company in August 2019, which was the first time he had wrestled since 2004. He shared the ring with former IMPACT World Champion Moose at Bound for Glory 2019 in a losing effort.

During his time with IMPACT, Ken Shamrock also feuded with Sami Callihan. The feud concluded in 2020, as the former MMA star submitted his opponent courtesy of Ankle Lock in an unsanctioned match.

However, Shamrock would turn heel and align with Callihan, as he had set his sights on Eddie Edwards. In 2020, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame.

