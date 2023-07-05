Former Intercontinental Champion praises Gunther for bringing prestige back to the title, calls him a 'phenom'

Former Intercontinental Champion and current SmackDown color commentator Wade Barrett has nothing but praise for Gunther. Barrett even thought The Ring General raised the profile of the IC Title back to its previous prestige.

The 35-year-old WWE Superstar can break the Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in about two months. He has taken on all challengers since winning the title from Ricochet last year.

Some of the WWE Superstars he faced after winning the title include Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, Xavier Woods, Drew McIntyre, Mustafa Ali, and Matt Riddle.

In an appearance on The Run-In With Ariel Helwani, Barrett was asked about the Imperium leader's reign as Intercontinental Champion.

"Gunther is a complete phenom, to be honest with you," Barrett said. "I think if he didn't have the Intercontinental Championship, I think we'd already see him competing with the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for the world championships. But I think he's in the build still. I think he's in a really good position. I just think that there's not a single weakness to his game." [H/T Fightful]

Wade Barrett also compared his five Intercontinental Championship reigns to The Ring General's lone run as champion.

"I had that championship five times, and the effect I had on the caliber of that championship, I sent it through the basement," Barrett said. "So thankfully, prestige from Gunther."

Gunther is on course for collision with Drew McIntyre

After The Ring General defeated Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Drew McIntyre returned after being out of action since WrestleMania 39. McIntyre confronted the Intercontinental Champion, delivering his patented Claymore.

On Monday's episode of RAW, McIntyre delivered another message after saving Riddle from another beating by Imperium. The Scottish Warrior took out Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci before staring down his rival.

With everything that happened at Money in the Bank and RAW, it appears the two behemoths are set to clash for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Do you think Gunther will break Honky Tonk Man's record, or will Drew McIntyre be the first man to pin The Ring General on the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes