Former Intercontinental Champion says only The Rock can convince Triple H to bring him back to WWE after 8-year absence

The Rock is a member of the TKO board of directors, which means he's the most powerful man in WWE today. Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback thinks only the Final Boss can convince Triple H to bring him back to WWE.

The Big Guy has been facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to several injuries. He hasn't stepped inside the squared circle in almost seven years.

It is well-documented that he did not leave the Stamford-based promotion on good terms.

In fact, Ryback fought a prolonged trademark battle with WWE after leaving the promotion. Many believed he had burned bridges with WWE on his way out and that the door was permanently closed to his return.

The former Nexus member recently took to his Instagram to address his potential WWE return. He said it would take The Rock getting involved to make his return happen in the future.

"Now that Vince is gone, I am well, well moved on past the situation. I wish them all the best. I am doing great. I am at peace with everything on that, and I won what I needed to win. They're doing good. I'm doing good, and life is good. I've got my health back. I've been blessed, very grateful for everything, for something like that to even remotely happen. Some serious wrongs need to be righted, and it would most, honestly probably take The Rock getting involved for something to get done," Ryback said.

Will Ryback return to WWE for one last run?

Stranger things have happened in pro wrestling, and the most recent example is CM Punk mending fences with Triple H to return to WWE.

However, the same cannot be said for Ryback, who has continued to take personal shots at the CCO over the years. Whether the two sides will bury the hatchet is a conversation for another day since the Big Guy is doubtful about his in-ring future.

He has accepted that his in-ring career is over, but he isn't giving up on himself yet.

"Could I go back for one? Realistically, probably yes, but it might come with serious consequences, it might not. I need to get myself to a higher level because I don't want to just do one, and I don't know. I have accepted that it's over. All of you should accept that it's over with this, but I don't give up. I'm still training. I'm doing everything to keep myself, that possibility open if a miracle does occur, which could still happen on this."

Ryback has been vocal about facing Goldberg in his retirement match. Will this dream match materialize anytime soon? Only time will tell.

