Former WWE champion has accepted his in-ring career is over due to health issues

It's never say never in WWE or pro wrestling, for that matter. Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently spoke about whether he will wrestle again.

The Big Guy hasn't been active in any wrestling capacity since parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion under terrible terms in 2016. Although he worked briefly on the independent circuit after his WWE exit, it has been over six years since he last wrestled.

The 43-year-old veteran has cited a myriad of injuries as the reason for his absence from in-ring competition.

Speaking on his Instagram account, Ryback shared an update on his shoulder and back issues. He said he would be blessed to return to the wrestling business after facing potentially career-ending injuries.

Trending

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"I walked away at 34 years old, on a multi-million dollar contract from WWE, but that I needed a five-disc fusion in right shoulder replacement. They were filling me with toradol every day and cortisone into my shoulder, which ate away all my shoulder cartilage, causing the damage that I didn't even have to begin with. I've had 20 stem cell procedures. My back is 100%. My back is fine. There's no longer any issues. I will be the first person if I am blessed to ever come back to overcome eating a five-disc fusion and completely healing and regenerating five discs back to full strength on that with no side effects and no issues," Ryback said.

Ryback added that he might risk getting injured again if he ever makes a comeback. While he has acknowledged that his in-ring career is over, he won't give up on a slim chance, as he is still training hard.

"Could I go back for one? Realistically, probably yes, but it might come with serious consequences, it might not. I need to get myself to a higher level because I don't want to just do one, and I don't know. I have accepted that it's over. All of you should accept that it's over with this, but I don't give up. I'm still training. I'm doing everything to keep myself, that possibility open if a miracle does occur, which could still happen on this."

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ryback wants to face former WWE Universal Champion

Ryback has been relentless in his pursuit of getting former Universal Champion Goldberg into the ring for a double retirement match. The Big Guy has called out Da Man numerous times over the past few years.

However, Goldberg doesn't seem to be interested in the idea.

Speaking on The Cat's Corner podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer sent a message to Ryback, explaining why a potential match between them isn't in the works.

"I'm greatly appreciative of his passion, period. But I'm not that guy. I work in different ways, Ernest, you know that... And I'm just not that guy. I'm honored, and I get it and I see the reasoning, but right now I'm just not that guy... It's not that I'm insulting him in anyway shape or form. I'm just not that guy right now; you can read whatever you want into that," he said.

Expand Tweet

With Goldberg officially set to retire from WWE this year, it would take a lot of bridges to be rebuilt for Ryback to get his dream match.

If you carry quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback