Ryback discloses the one thing he will never do again in wrestling

Ryback does not plan to sign another full-time contract when he makes his return to wrestling.

The former Intercontinental Champion left WWE in 2016 after rejecting a new contract with the company. He performed on the independent scene until 2018 before taking a break from wrestling to rehab a shoulder injury and focus on his nutrition brand.

Speaking on The Ryback Show, the 40-year-old made it clear that he does not plan to sign a full-time wrestling deal again:

“I’ve no interest in signing a contract ever again," said Ryback. "‘Hey, I’ll go sit in the bleachers and you figure out what to do with me.’ Never again. I’ve learned, I never should have [signed a contract], but we all do in that position because it’s your dream. But it’s strictly business and that’s that.” [30:57-31:22]

The Big Guy honed his craft as an in-ring performer in WWE’s Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling developmental systems between 2006 and 2010. He then appeared on WWE's main roster for six years before his exit in 2016.

What's the latest on Ryback’s return to wrestling?

The powerhouse added that his trademark battle with WWE over his name is expected to be finalized “any day at this point.”

As for his in-ring future, the former Nexus member did not reveal his next move but teased that he has something in mind:

“Once that [trademark battle] is finally completed, I am gearing up right now," he continued. "I have my eye kind of set on something timing-wise, and I’ll leave it at that. I’m training very hard.” [28:28-28:41]

Including live events, the ex-Tough Enough contestant competed in more than 700 matches during his time in WWE. His final WWE in-ring encounter came in May 2016 when he lost a United States Championship match against Kalisto on the Payback kickoff show.

