"Doesn't look bad" - Edge's former stablemate teases joining The Judgment Day along with ex-WWE star

Matt Cardona has teased joining Edge's faction, The Judgment Day.

Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, took to Twitter to tease fans by posting a photo. The graphic featured himself alongside ex-WWE star Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins, and other members of The Judgment Day.

The former Intercontinental Champion captioned his tweet suggesting The Major Brothers don't look too bad as potential members of the faction. Here's what he wrote:

Doesn’t look bad

Check out Matt Cardona's tweet below:

During the early stages of their WWE career, around 2007, The Major Brothers were revealed as acquaintances to Edge and his lover, Vickie Guerrero.

The two occasionally teamed up with the former multi-time WWE World Champion and their La Familia associate, Chavo Guerrero. Together, they worked under the same faction from 2007 to 2009.

How did the WWE Universe react to Matt Cardona and Brian Myers possibly joining Edge's The Judgment Day?

Following Cardona's tweet, several members of the WWE Universe praised the idea of him and Myers joining The Judgment Day.

Fans claimed that they would be buying front row tickets if the former Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were once again reunited with The Rated-R Superstar. Whereas, some fans questioned if an Edge Heads reunion was once again on the cards.

Here are some of the interesting tweets sent out in response to Matt Cardona:

JayStephens8 @JayStephens88 @TheMattCardona I’ll by front row seats if this happened @TheMattCardona I’ll by front row seats if this happened

However, some fans didn't like the idea of Cardona returning to WWE. Since departing the company, the former Intercontinental Champion has been killing it.

He is the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and also the AIW Absolute and AIW Intense Champion.

"Steamed Hams" Skinner🍔 @Cwindstar @TheMattCardona you dont need to be in a group. You are THE WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION. Lead a group if you must, not be part of one! @TheMattCardona you dont need to be in a group. You are THE WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION. Lead a group if you must, not be part of one!

In recent weeks, Edge has teased the idea of recruiting several WWE stars as members of The Judgment Day. The WWE Hall of Famer also hinted at Beth Phoenix joining the group at some point down the road.

At the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, The Rated-R Superstar led his faction to victory against the trio of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

