Former manager criticizes WWE for horrible IYO SKY booking

IYO SKY shocked WWE fans when she ended Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship reign a month before WrestleMania 41.

While it came out of left field, SKY's addition to the highly anticipated singles program between The Eradicator and the winner of this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match, Bianca Belair, was unwarranted, according to wrestling veteran and former manager Konnan.

Speaking on K100, Disco Inferno slammed the build-up to WrestleMania 41. He was especially critical about the Women's World Title contest on RAW. Inferno argued why WWE opted to add the Japanese star into the mix when Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair was the high-profile match that everybody wanted to see:

"I think they are just botching this WrestleMania card. I am not interested in Rhea, Bianca, and IYO SKY. I was interested in Rhea and Bianca. Okay?" Disco Inferno said. "They are doing other things than their most compelling matchups. It's just very weird. I don't know what's going on."

Konnan agreed, stating IYO should not have been plunged into this storyline. However, the former manager clarified that this was not coming from a place of hate towards The Genius of the Sky.

"There was no reason to add IYO or give her the title. That's not hating, we're just talking about storyline," Konnan said. [From 18:50 to 19:25]

You can check out their discussion in the video below:

Will IYO SKY drop the Women's World Championship back to Rhea Ripley on RAW?

After Rhea Ripley's repeated attempts to sabotage IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce booked her in a rematch against SKY.

The bout is scheduled for RAW next week at The O2 Arena in London, with The EST of WWE as the special guest referee.

Pearce gave an ultimatum to both women and stated that the winner would defend the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

