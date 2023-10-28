Former manager details unique way in which Roman Reigns could lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about how Roman Reigns could lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief has now been the champion for over 1,150 days at this point. Several challengers have tried to dethrone him, but the leader of The Bloodline has maintained his position at the top of the roster. Heading into Crown Jewel 2023, LA Knight joins the long list of challengers that will try to take down Reigns for the title.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that WWE needed to take care of Roman so that he does not get injured. He explained that there was a possibility that Reigns could be shelved due to an injury and could be required to forfeit the title. He suggested in that case, all his challengers could fight amongst themselves to emerge as the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"You know what is a possibility? That something happens to Roman, he gets hurt but nobody really beats him and the title ends up on somebody else. You gotta be careful about that too. Now they can go back to all these opponents again because Roman is trying to come back, and that's a long drawn-out process too, but they have demonstrated they can take it over time, and stretch it out, and make it mean something," Mantell said. [40:38 - 41:09]

Dutch Mantell wants to see Roman Reigns vs. Gunther

During the same conversation, Mantell mentioned that he wanted to see a first-time-ever clash between Roman Reigns and the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther. He felt that the matchup could happen in the next couple of years.

"I would love to see and this would be different, and I think we're gonna see this somewhere within the next year or two. Roman Reigns vs. Gunther. I would love to see that. Who would you call to win that match?" Mantell said. [41:27 - 41:43]

While a match with The Ring General may be on the horizon, Roman Reigns now needs to focus on the Megastar. Knight made his intentions clear this week as he planted Roman with the Blunt Force Trauma to close out SmackDown.

Who do you think will dethrone the Head of the Table? Sound off in the comments section below!

