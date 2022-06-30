Former manager explains why Nick Khan might have "changed his vision of WWE" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinions about Nick Khan during this week's episode of Smack Talk. Vince McMahon's decision to step aside as the CEO and Chairman has cast a massive shadow over who will be the company's long-term boss.

The topic was discussed at length on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, and Dutch Mantell specifically spoke about Nick Khan's growing influence. Nick Khan joined WWE in 2020 as its President and Chief Revenue Officer, and under his tenure, the promotion has raked in record-breaking profits.

While revenue has increased tremendously in recent times, Khan has also been responsible for many talent releases.

Dutch Mantell explained that executives like Nick are experts at raising "the stock" of the company, and he wasn't surprised by Khan's impact since his arrival into the wrestling business:

"Well, Nick Khan, doesn't he get hired to sell places? To get their stock up and sell them off as he's done before? I think that's what he is doing in WWE," said Dutch Mantell. "I think that's why you saw so many releases because they weren't making money back on the guys in NXT or anywhere. Instead of paying them or letting them go home, they just let them go, which is what most businesses would do anyway." [16:29 - 17:00]

Mantell added that Nick Khan might have no intentions of leaving the company anytime soon as he could have bigger plans for the most successful wrestling organization in the world:

"They just let so many people go; it hurt their overall product. So, and I think Nick Khan now may have changed his vision of WWE and may even want to stay there," Mantell noted. [17:01 - 17:20]

You can check out the full episode of Smack Talk below.

Dutch Mantell feels a "faction of people" in WWE want the McMahons out of power

While the legendary manager didn't mention any names, Dutch Mantell speculated about the alleged power struggle behind the scenes in WWE.

Vince McMahon has seemingly been forced out of his corporate positions, and Mantell questioned whether high-ranking officials played a role in the shocking changes. Mantell continued:

"I think they have it in their heads that they can actually grow more if the McMahons weren't there. Now, whether that's right or not, that's their opinion." [15:26 to 15:55]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Stephanie McMahon being put in WWE power was said to be based on the decision of a Special committee, 8 members of the Board that were not the McMahons, Nick Khan or Triple H



It was Vince McMahon’s decision to leave but the board’s decision to put Stephanie in his place.



- WON Stephanie McMahon being put in WWE power was said to be based on the decision of a Special committee, 8 members of the Board that were not the McMahons, Nick Khan or Triple HIt was Vince McMahon’s decision to leave but the board’s decision to put Stephanie in his place.- WON https://t.co/pjv2l3ooK7

