"They are tired of Roman" - Wrestling legend explains how WWE could benefit from Roman Reigns losing his titles (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell gave his honest opinion on Roman Reigns possibly losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He stated that he believes it will help the company as he thinks the fans are growing tired of Reigns.

The Tribal Chief became a double champion at WrestleMania 38 after defeating his arch-rival, Brock Lesnar, in a Winner Take All Championship match. The former ended The Beast Incarnate's reign as the WWE Champion.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that everyone is seemingly "tired" of Reigns and would prefer someone else in his position.

"I think it will, I think it'll carry more weight actually because they may present it in a different way, I think you know as good as Roman is and as hard as he has worked, I think everybody in WWE right now at this time is suffering from Roman fatigue," said Mantell. "They are tired of Roman, that is not because they dislike him, they just want somebody else." (1:21:30- 1:22:00)

Seth Rollins recently compared himself to Roman Reigns

WWE star Seth Rollins recently compared himself to his former Shield stablemate, Roman Reigns.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the former Universal Champion put himself on the same level as Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, and Bret Hart of the wrestling industry.

The Visionary added that he's better than The Tribal Chief in every aspect. He said:

"The amount of WrestleMania's he's [Reigns] main evented it's incredible," said Rollins. "He is statuesque man. He has got all the tools to be a Hulk Hogan, a John Cena. But he ain't no Shawn Michaels. He ain't no Eddie Guerrero. He ain't no Bret Hart, that's me. So I'm always gonna have that chip on my shoulder. I'm always gonna think that I'm the best in the business. And if that means Roman Reigns is one behind me, then that's how it's gotta be.”

Both former Shield members will have their hands full at the upcoming premium live event. The Head of the Table will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will face off against Riddle at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

