The news about the sudden death of Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) left wrestling fans all over the world in utter shock. Tributes poured in for the former WWE Champion from his fellow wrestlers and fans alike.

Rotunda, a third-generation wrestler, was battling heart issues. It recently came to light that these issues were the reason for him being off our screens for a long time, but there was hope that he would make a full recovery and come back to the ring. News of his passing was confirmed by Triple H through his official Twitter account, who got a call from Bray’s father, Mike Rotunda (known as IRS in WWE), informing him about the tragedy.

People from beyond the wrestling world have also paid tribute to the 36-year-old. One of those is former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper, who is currently a free agent after leaving The Red Devils after a 12-year-spell, also paid tribute to Rotunda by posting a picture of the Wyatt family leader with a heart and white dove emoji for peace.

Check out the screenshot of David de Gea's Instagram story:

David de Gea's instagram story paying tribute to Bray Wyatt.

WWE scraps plans for Smackdown after Bray Wyatt’s passing

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away on Thursday, August 24.

According to reports, Smackdown, which is supposed to take place in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, has had all of its plans scrapped by WWE creative in the wake of the tragedy of Bray Wyatt's passing.

They’ve canceled all creative meetings that were scheduled for the preparation of Smackdown. At this moment, the company’s focus is on helping the former WWE Champion’s family.

The company has already announced that all the money made from sales of Wyatt’s merchandise will go to his family, and fans can support the family by buying his merchandise. It is expected that Smackdown will instead be a tribute show to Bray.

