"I'll be back" - Former member of Tony D'Angelo's stable comments after WWE release

WWE NXT superstar Tony D'Angelo's associate, Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan, was recently let go by the company on June 11.

D'Angelo unveiled his two new associates, Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, on the April 27, 2022, episode of NXT. They were involved in an assault on Santos Escobar during his match against Carmelo Hayes.

D'Angelo later expanded his family when he, along with Two Dimes and Stacks, defeated Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro at NXT: In Your House. Following the match's stipulation, Escobar, along with the rest of the group, were absolved into D'Angelo's group.

Following his release, Donovan took to Twitter to break his silence. The Don of NXT's former footsoldier thanked those who reached out to him and believed he would be back in Vince McMahon's company sometime soon.

"Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back."

Donovan signed with Vince McMahon's promotion in March 2022. Before his WWE debut, he wrestled in AEW Dark under the ring-name Cole Karter.

NXT Universe reacts to Troy Donovan's WWE release

Following Troy Donovan's tweet, fans showered him with words of support. Most are hoping to see him return to the squared circle:

Freeman E-BOT Heller @heller_freeman @troydonovanwwe I'm pulling for you. You gained a new fan in me. Looking forward to the comeback @troydonovanwwe I'm pulling for you. You gained a new fan in me. Looking forward to the comeback

Sweet Jones @Michael_Dre_Fox @troydonovanwwe Bruh, hope you bounce back before they call The Don up cuz y’all was cooking @troydonovanwwe Bruh, hope you bounce back before they call The Don up cuz y’all was cooking

Hang in there. @troydonovanwwe A legacy isn't made by mistakes. A legacy is made by how you come back from the mistakes.Hang in there. @troydonovanwwe A legacy isn't made by mistakes. A legacy is made by how you come back from the mistakes. Hang in there.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Troy Donovan was released from his contract on June 11, 2022, due to a "policy issue" and not budget cuts or other problems.

The report further claimed that Donovan might be brought back to the company in the future, but no other details were provided, including the alleged policy violation.

Sportskeeda will continue to provide updates as they become available.

