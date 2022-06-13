One of Tony D'Angelo's associates on NXT reportedly released by WWE

NXT Superstar and Tony D'Angelo's associate Troy Donovan has been released by WWE.

On the April 27 edition of NXT 2.0, the Don of NXT unveiled his two new associates, Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. They were allegedly involved in an assault on Santos Escobar amidst his match against Carmelo Hayes.

Donovan signed with the company in March this year. Prior to signing with WWE, he was associated with independent promotions. He also made appearances on AEW Dark using the name Cole Karter.

As reported by Dave Meltzer, Donovan was let go by the company on June 11 due to a policy issue and was informed that he would be brought back within a year.

“Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan of the D'Angelo family was let go yesterday [June 11],” Meltzer reports. “This wasn't a budget or creative decision, but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.” [H/T F4W Online]

Tony D'Angelo expanded his family on NXT 2.0

Prior to their match at In Your House, Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar had an agreement that the loser of the match will have to join the winner's family. Legado del Fantasma were unsuccessful in their bout against The Family which resulted in them joining The Don of NXT's group.

Following their win at In Your House, D'Angelo took to Twitter to state that there could only be one family in NXT 2.0 and he already had tasks in place for Legado del Fantasma.

"There can only be one family. Work starts Monday boys #TheDon #TheFamily #TheTraditionContinues."

While D'Angelo has three new members to The Family, it is yet to be seen how well they get along together. Escobar faced Nathan Frazer last week but was defeated due to Lorenzo throwing in a crowbar for him to use. He threw it back out of the ring but Frazer took advantage of the situation and pinned him for the win. An upset Tony D'Angelo was ringside at commentary during the match and seemed displeased with the newest member's ability to take orders.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far