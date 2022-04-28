×
Identity of Tony D'Angelo's new associates revealed on NXT

Tony D'Angelo was officially titled the 'Don of NXT' on the 5th April edition of NXT
Rosanne Raphael
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 28, 2022 03:57 AM IST
On last night's edition of NXT 2.0 Tony D'Angelo introduced the WWE Universe to his two new associates.

Last week on NXT 2.0, a couple of unknown assailants attacked Santos Escobar during his match against Carmelo Hayes. Tony D'Angelo revealed the identity of his new associates this week - Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. The timing of the attack led fans to speculate that Tony D'Angelo was involved in the incident.

Escobar was assaulted by the two men during his match against Carmelo Hayes to earn a shot at the NXT North American Championship. Thus nearly confirming speculation that D'Angelo's new partners might be the masterminds behind it. D'Angelo took to Twitter to state that he was not involved.

"Very unfortunate thing that happened to Santos. He’s a stand up guy. Maybe he made enemies with the wrong person. But that’s only speculation, what do I know? #TheDon."
Very unfortunate thing that happened to Santos. He’s a stand up guy. Maybe he made enemies with the wrong person. But that’s only speculation, what do I know? #TheDon https://t.co/P4NvxhiZnr

D'Angelo debuted on NXT in October last year and defeated Malik Blade in his first singles match. He previously feuded with Butch (Pete Dunne) who interrupted his number one contender's match for the NXT North American Championship.

This month the Don of NXT defeated Ciampa (Tommaso Ciampa). at NXT Stand & Deliver. Donovan and Lorenzo are no strangers to NXT. Both men appeared as a tag team on NXT Level Up against Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.

Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar to confront each other at NXT Spring Breakin'

Tony D'Angelo's current feud with Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma escalated further when his associates got involved in the fight.

When confronted about his involvement, D'Angelo dismissed the accusations. He also took to Twitter to announce his innocence in the attack.The Don and Escobar are scheduled to have a 'sit down meeting' at the upcoming NXT Spring Breakin' next week.

NEXT WEEK at #NXTSpringBreakin! #WWENXT https://t.co/Kq8SMrJlzI

With D'Angelo revealing the identity of his 'wiseguys', it is not a mystery as to who was behind the attacks last week. The Don of NXT and Santos Escobar are all set to step foot into the ring for a sit-down meeting next week and confront each other.

Would you like to see D'Angelo face Escobar to a singles match at NXT Spring Breakin'? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Brandon Nell

