Potential spoiler regarding Santos Escobar’s attackers on NXT 2.0

Have Santos Escobar's attackers on WWE NXT 2.0 been identified?

Last night during Escobar's matchup against Carmelo Hayes, the leader of Legado Del Fantasmo was jumped from behind at ringside by two men wearing suits behind the referee's back. This resulted in Hayes picking up the win and earning another shot at the NXT North American Championship. But who were these mysterious attackers who may or may not work for the new "Don" of NXT, Tony D'Angelo?

In a bit of detective work by Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc., it appears that the mystery attackers are recent hires, Troy Donovan and Channing Lauren. The duo was hired back in March as the latest WWE Performance Center class, which also included the recently debuted Roxanne Perez (Rok-C).

Tony D'Angelo denies involvement in the attack of Santos Escobar

Even though the two-on-one attack on Santos Escobar last night resembled a mob hit, Tony D'Angelo wants everyone to know that he had nothing to do with it.

While Tony D'Angelo denied any involvement last night on NXT 2.0, The Don also took to Twitter to proclaim his innocence as well. Tweeting out:

"Very unfortunate thing that happened to Santos. He's a stand up guy. Maybe he made enemies with the wrong person. But that's only speculation, what do I know? #TheDon," Tony D'Angelo tweeted.

Despite what D'Angelo says, we can't help but assume that the two men who attacked Escobar right now are on The Don of NXT 2.0's payroll. Will this turn out to be the case? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you think of this ongoing war between Escobar and D'Angelo on NXT 2.0? Do you think that The Don was behind the attack on Escobar last night? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

