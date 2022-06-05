WWE NXT In Your House Results: Multiple title changes; Shocking end to NXT title match - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (June 4th, 2022)

NXT In Your House kicked off with a six-man tag team match between the two organizations - The Don's Family and the Legado del Fantasma. We got the usual video package to hype things up for the fans after the kickoff show before we headed straight for the action in the ring.

Legado del Fantasma vs. The Family (Tony D'Angelo, Stacks & Two Dimes)

Wilde and Two Dimes started off the match but the two teams ended up in an all-out brawl soon enough. Tony and his goons took down Escobar before isolating Cruz Del Toro in the ring and stomping him out. Del Toro made big double-team moves before managing to tag Escobar.

Story continues below ad

Escobar cleared the ring and the apron before the Legado took out The Don's crew with dives to the outside. Tony and Santos were on the top rope and the goombas dropped Escobar before Two Dimes wiped out Del Toro in the ring with a clothesline.

Wilde was tagged in before getting a near fall on Stacks but Two Dimes broke the pin. Elektra Lopez handed the brass knuckles to Escobar and Two Dimes handed Tony the crowbar, but Wilde took the crowbar and hit Stacks with it. D'Angelo stole Escobar's knuckles and destroyed Wilde before Stacks fell on him, getting a lucky pin.

Story continues below ad

Result: The Family def. Legado del Fantasma

Grade: B

Toxic Attraction (c) vs. Chance & Carter - NXT Women's Tag Team Title match at NXT In Your House

Story continues below ad

Kayden and Katana attacked the champs before the match began and sent them out of the ring. Jayne was isolated in the corner as the match began but Dolin came in and took down Katana before isolating her in their corner.

The champs hit a double-team move in the corner before Kayden came in and turned things around. Jayne was back in and got a near fall on Carter after hitting some big moves.

Dolin and Jayne did their best to keep Carter in their corner but she still managed to tag Katana. Carter dropped Jayne on the apron and the two fell outside while in the ring, Katana got a near fall off a standing moonsault.

Story continues below ad

Carter came in with a huge dive on Dolin but Jayne broke up the pin attempt. Dolin was being rolled up in the ring but Jayne came in with a cheap shot from the outside and helped Gigi get the pin with a German Suplex.

Result: Toxic Attraction def. Chance & Carter to retain the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles

Grade: B

Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes - North American Title match at NXT In Your House

Story continues below ad

Grimes was in control early on but missed the cave in as Melo retreated into the corner. Melo dropped the champ on the apron before trying for a dive but walked in with a kick and took a diving crossbody from the top rope.

Story continues below ad

Hayes took control of the match and got some near falls in the ring after tossing Grimes outside. Melo dodged a superkick and after a bit of back and forth, Trick Williams tried to interfere and tie Grimes' hands to the ring ropes.

Melo took advantage of the distraction and got a near fall, although Trick failed to trap the champ in the corner. Hayes took a big kick on the apron and another superkick in the ring for a near fall.

Story continues below ad

Grimes was about to finish the match but Trick interfered once more. Grimes hit Trick with the cave in from the apron but the distraction allowed Hayes to get the pin with a Diving Guillotine Legdrop.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Cameron Grimes to become the North American Champion

Story continues below ad

Grade: B+

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Wendy Choo - NXT Women's Title match at NXT In Your House

Mandy attacked Wendy before the match began and the two charged at each other just as the bell was rung. Wendy set the champ up in the corner and got a big kick before Mandy took her down and locked in a hold.

Story continues below ad

The two traded covers before Rose hit a big slam and Choo came back with some chops. Wendy got a hip toss and a cartwheel splash in the corner before Rose rolled out of the ring.

Choo tried for a dive to the outside but was taken down with a spinebuster on the ramp. Wendy barely beat the ref's count and took another spine buster but managed to kick out. Choo blocked a knee strike with her pillow before Mandy tore it up.

Story continues below ad

Wendy came in with a knee strike off the distraction and unloaded on the champ. Choo locked in a chokehold and nearly made Mandy tap but she got her foot on the ropes. Choo went up top for the finisher but Mandy took her down and got a knee strike in the ring to retain her title.

Result: Mandy Rose def. Wendy Choo to retain the NXT Women's Title

Story continues below ad

Grade: B

Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The Creed Brothers - NXT Tag Team Title match at NXT In Your House

Before the match, WWE confirmed that the Creed Brothers were winning tag titles by airing a vignette of their accomplishments so far, and their family was also in the crowd. They were wearing high visibility colors, possibly so that people could see them when they win the titles.

Story continues below ad

The Deadly lads were in control early on and isolated Brutus in the ring, but Julius came in and locked in tandem submissions before the champs headed outside for a breather. The champs were in trouble as Brutus pounded away at Wilson before getting a near fall.

Story continues below ad

The Creeds dropped the champs outside and Julius was sent into the ring post and took a spine buster on the steel steps while the referee was looking away. Brutus got a cannonball but failed to get the pin.

The champs tossed the title belt in the ring and Julius was about to use it as a weapon but then handed it to the ref before Brutus took down Wilson, letting Julius hit the shooting star press. The Creeds came in with a big clothesline and picked up the win.

Story continues below ad

Result: The Creed Brothers def. Pretty Deadly to become the NXT Tag Team Champions

Grade: B+

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy - NXT Title Match at NXT In Your House

Story continues below ad

Bron unloaded on Gacy off the bat but Gacy managed to keep hit cool and get some moves of his own. The hooded figure came up to the champ with a steel chair and Bron took it away but the distraction let Gacy send him into the ring post.

Gacy locked in a hold in the ring and was trying to slow things down, possibly to get Bron to lose his cool. Bron sent Gacy outside and hit a big dive before a hooded figure got in the ring to distract the officials while Gacy slammed a steel chair on the mat and handed it to Bron.

Story continues below ad

Bron nearly got disqualified but the referees worked out what had happened. Bron dropped Gacy on the announcement desk and he went right through it. Back in the ring, Breakker got the Bulldog but Gacy kicked out.

Story continues below ad

Bron was about to use a steel chair once more but handed it back to the ref as Gacy hit a low blow for a near fall. Bron took the chair once more before hitting the hooded figures on the apron and taking them out. Breakker got a spear and hit his finisher on Gacy before picking up the win!

Result: Bron Breakker def. Joe Gacy to retain the NXT Title

Story continues below ad

Grade: A

Show Rating: B+

We got multiple title changes tonight on NXT In Your House while Don D'Angelo picked up a big win against Legado del Fantasma. Wendy Choo failed to claim the NXT Women's title while we got a hard-hitting main event.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far