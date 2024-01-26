Former MITB winner willing to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble after 15-year WWE absence

The WWE Royal Rumble event usually features several surprises. In a recent interview, Ken Anderson addressed whether he would like to be among the unexpected entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match this year.

Anderson performed as Mr. Kennedy in WWE between 2005 and 2009. One of the highlights of that run came in 2007 when he won the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 23. He also held the United States Championship for 42 days in 2006.

Appearing on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Anderson confirmed he would like to appear in the 30-man match this weekend:

"Yeah, definitely. I would consider it. Yeah. We'll just leave it at that. With that being said, I am really excited to see [the Royal Rumble]. It's my favorite match of the year. It always has been." [3:02 – 3:17]

Anderson's only previous appearance in a Rumble match came in 2008. He lasted 13 minutes and 32 seconds before being eliminated by Batista.

Ken Anderson on Triple H's backstage reputation ahead of the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, January 27. Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, will oversee the creative direction of the event for the second year in a row.

Ken Anderson added that he has only heard good things about Triple H from former co-workers:

"With what he's done with the company over the last few years is incredible, I think. The people that I still talk to that still work there say that he's an incredible boss to work for." [35:03 – 35:18]

Anderson has not wrestled for WWE since competing in a 10-man tag team match on the May 25, 2009, episode of RAW. Following the bout, 14-time world champion Randy Orton accused him of being unsafe in the ring.

