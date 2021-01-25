3 WWE Superstars who were punished for botches and 3 who weren't

WWE presents scripted storylines and matches on a weekly basis to millions of fans across the world. WWE Superstars follow scripts that lead to blow-off matches on big stages like WrestleMania. Even though the entire presentation is pre-determined and part of a script, the art of pro-wrestling isn't something to be taken lightly.

WWE Superstars are trained professionals who are skilled enough to have matches with fellow wrestlers without getting hurt or hurting the other. That certainly doesn't mean that a Superstar never makes mistakes in the ring, and WWE's history is full of instances where Superstars botched a move.

In this list, we will focus on three WWE Superstars who were punished for botching moves. We will also take a look at 3 Superstars who evaded punishment for major botches.

#6 Mr. Kennedy is released by WWE following botch with Randy Orton

Mr. Kennedy had tons of potential to become a top WWE Superstar, and his abrupt release in mid-2009 was a genuine surprise for many. Kennedy had returned to WWE TV on the May 25, 2009 edition of Monday Night RAW, after being on the sideline for months due to an injury. The match pitted five babyfaces with five villains, with Kennedy and Randy Orton on opposite sides.

Kennedy botched a Back Suplex on Orton during the match, and The Viper was seemingly hurt by the same. Orton complained to management immediately after.

“He literally blew up in front of all the talent including Vince and Stephanie and began to lecture me about how I had to be careful and his health was very important. It just doesn’t make sense to me…”

Mr. Kennedy never competed for WWE again

Mere four days later, Kennedy was let go by WWE. The timing of the release can't be discounted as a coincidence, and it was clear as day that Orton was responsible for Kennedy being let go. Kennedy revealed years later that things were fine between the duo, and they had a good half-hour talk in a backstage area when he attended a RAW show back in 2019.

