The Undertaker comments on botch that fired WWE Superstar made in his match

This botch could have caused a serious injury at the worst possible time

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels is one of WrestleMania's greatest matches

The Undertaker

The Undertaker has named his WrestleMania 25 match with Shawn Michaels as the favorite of his WWE career, but he admits it “would have been nice” if his famous dive over the top rope went according to plan.

Midway through the 30-minute encounter, The Undertaker was supposed to land on a cameraman after leaping to the outside of the ring. However, the cameraman (played by former WWE Superstar Sim Snuka) failed to catch him, resulting in the WrestleMania icon suffering a nasty landing at ringside.

While The Undertaker recovered from the botch and went on to win the match, Snuka (aka Deuce) did not appear in WWE again and was released from his contract three months later.

Speaking in an Instagram Live video with Nine Line Apparel, ‘Taker reflected on his favorite match and gave his take on the botch that almost derailed one of the most memorable encounters in WrestleMania history.

“I’ve got a lot but I tell you what, WrestleMania 25 with Shawn. Man, that’s just one of those matches that everything went the way it was supposed to go, for the most part. It would’ve been nice to do the dive and land on somebody but, other than the lawn dart over the top rope, that was really special.”

WWE WrestleMania 25: The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels

The referee from The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, Marty Elias, recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho to give an insight into his role in the memorable match.

The former WWE official revealed that The Undertaker instructed him to count him out if he failed to recover from the botch at ringside. This would have resulted in ‘Taker losing his WrestleMania undefeated streak, which stood at 16-0 at the time.