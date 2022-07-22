"This guy hates me" - Former Money in the Bank winner was despaired after hearing Paul Heyman's feedback

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy recently recalled when he was under the impression that Paul Heyman hated him.

Over the past three decades, Paul Heyman has been a common factor in the career development of many superstars like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Rob Van Dam, Big Show (aka Paul Wight), and many more. The Special Counsel is currently supporting Roman Reigns and The Usos. With him by their side, all members of The Bloodline have succeeded.

Mr. Kennedy was the winner of the 2007 Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 23 but had to surrender the briefcase due to an injury. He continued to work with the company until his release in 2009. Following his departure from WWE, he competed in IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking on the latest edition of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Kennedy highlighted working with Paul Heyman on his promos.

"And I had done some stuff with Paul, he would come down every couple of months and he would do a promo day. And we would have to come up with an opponent in a two minute promo, we would go in and sit in a room with Paul and a camera, cut the promo, then he would give you some feedback and a few notes, and then you go home and fine tune it and come back the next day and cut it again." [H/T Wrestling News]

Kennedy added that Heyman would not give any substantial feedback, which led him to think that The Wise Man hated him.

"He was always kind of like, not standoffish, but just professional, you know. And then I would come back on the second day, I would cut the promo, he would go ‘I love it! Great!' I would say ‘Any notes or anything?’ [Heyman responded] ‘Nope, I love it. Thank you.’ And I was like this guy hates me, okay, that's the worst." [H/T Wrestling News]

You can check out the full video below:

Theory teased becoming a 'Paul Heyman Guy' recently

Since winning the MITB briefcase, the former United States Champion has been laser-focused on winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Last week on RAW, Theory verbally confronted Heyman, who interrupted the former's interview. Mr. Money in the Bank claimed that they could possibly work together once he was the champion.

The trusted advisor to The Tribal Chief also stood up to his former client Brock Lesnar on RAW. The two men are set to clash at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match that will be the last in their rivalry.

Additionally, The Usos will also defend their titles against The Street Profits with Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee at the Biggest Party of the Summer?

Do you think The Bloodline will be able to retain gold at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far