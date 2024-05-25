Former Money in the Bank winner seemingly turns face at WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024

WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024 was filled with twists and turns only a few matches in. In one of the crucial championship matches of the night, a former Money in the Bank winner seemingly turned face.

Sami Zayn defended the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed. Chad Gable has been a menace to everyone, from his opponents to his own Alpha Academy members. He has been particularly harsh to Otis, going from calling him the biggest disappointment to his number one man - all in one night.

Given the No Disqualification stipulation of a Triple Threat match, Otis was in a prime position to help Chad Gable finally capture the Intercontinental Championship. In the crucial moment of the match, Gable had Sami Zayn held up - telling Otis to bulldoze through him.

Otis, who won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2020, showed a lot of hesitation, but when he finally went for the strike, Sami Zayn ducked and he struck Chad Gable instead. While it was acknowledged as an accident, it was a clear indication of a face turn for the former Money in the Bank winner Otis.

This meant that Chad Gable fell short at WWE King & Queen of the Ring because Sami Zayn immediately followed up with a Helluva Kick to Bronson Reed to retain his title.

Sami Zayn was the favorite at WWE King & Queen of the Ring, and his Syrian roots have given him an instant connection to the fans in Saudi Arabia.

Chad Gable was furious with Otis, whose face turn now seems inevitable.

