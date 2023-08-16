Former Money in the Bank winner wants to form NXT stable to invade WWE main roster

A former Money in the Bank winner is teasing the possibility of forming his own stable made up of NXT stars and taking them to the WWE main roster.

Baron Corbin became a free agent after the WWE draft and returned to NXT on May 30. Corbin also reverted back to his "Lone Wolf" gimmick in his NXT Championship match against Carmelo Hayes at Gold Rush. However, it didn't last long, as he debuted a new set of gear and entrance theme at the Great American Bash.

In an interview with Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling, Corbin discussed enjoying his return to NXT. He also teased the possibility of bringing some NXT stars together and invading the main roster to make a statement.

"There's guys down there, and you look at like Ilja (Dragunov), you look at Bron (Breakker), Melo is another one," Corbin said. "There's some guys down there with just massive talent, and I think maybe those are guys who you grab on to and go, 'Hey, come with me. Let's do something.' You never know. I think you can do some special things with guys like that. So my eyes are open for any opportunity."

Baron Corbin being the leader of an NXT stable on the main roster would certainly refresh his character. Recent history suggests that groups can be successful in WWE, like The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

What would be the name of Baron Corbin's WWE stable?

In the same interview with Haus of Wrestling during SummerSlam week, Baron Corbin had a great idea for the name of his future stable.

"I'm here in Detroit," Corbin said. "We went yesterday and were at the Pistons Palace, and all you hear about is 'The Bad Boys, The Bad Boys.' Man, that's a dope name for a wrestling group too."

Corbin also confirmed that all of his previous gimmicks are gone. He's no longer the Lone Wolf, Happy Corbin, or any of the other characters from his past, like Constable Corbin and King Corbin.

Would you like to see Baron Corbin and a bunch of NXT stars invade WWE RAW or SmackDown?

