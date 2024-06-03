Former Nexus star says WWE had huge plans before releasing him

The Nexus produced one of WWE's most shocking moments in 2010 when the faction invaded RAW and attacked John Cena. In a recent interview, former Nexus member Michael Tarver recalled how the company's higher-ups once had major plans for him.

Tarver was part of the original Nexus alongside Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, Skip Sheffield (aka Ryback), and Wade Barrett. The 47-year-old received his release from WWE in 2011 several months after a groin injury ended his association with the group.

On Developmentally Speaking, Tarver said former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted him to return as a manager. McMahon even worked closely with him on promos for two hours every Monday.

"We'd be in the pre-tape room with good old Brooklyn Brawler, and he'd be filming pre-tapes and we'd just practice, and he'd [McMahon] just give me different words, like, 'Do this, give me a promo on this.' Just drilling me. I would have people coming up to me tapping me on the shoulder saying they had huge plans for me, like, 'You get ready, something's about to be big. There's huge plans,'" Tarver said. [19:24 – 19:45]

While Tarver briefly returned to WWE programming in behind-the-scenes segments, he never became a main roster manager.

Michael Tarver's reaction to his post-Nexus plans

At the time, Michael Tarver wanted to wrestle instead of manage but he was still excited about receiving an opportunity to showcase his skills.

The original Nexus member believes he would have become one of WWE's best talkers if the manager idea materialized:

"I'm like, 'What?!' I was blown away. After being buried through The Nexus and doing all the hard work that I did behind the scenes to show that I was as good as anyone they've ever had there on the mic. I know it sounds crazy but you had to be there, and then for it all to just kinda fall apart," Tarver added. [19:45 – 20:05]

Tarver's final televised main roster match occurred on the October 4, 2010, episode of RAW. He teamed up with John Cena in a losing effort against Evan Bourne and Mark Henry.

