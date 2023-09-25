Former NJPW star says some of the "bigger TV companies" are interested in him

Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) wrestler Royce Isaacs has commented on his status with the company, and shared that some of the bigger wrestling companies have him on their radar.

He has made his mark in the wrestling business as a singles competitor, and as a member of Team Filthy. He is also involved in a tag team with Jorel Nelson, known as the West Coast Wrecking Crew. The duo have been part of for NJPW STRONG show for almost three years.

Speaking to Bodyslam.net in a recent interview, Royce Isaacs spoke about his current contract status with NJPW, and announced he's now a free agent. He added that some of the bigger wrestling companies are interested in him.

"I’m still a free agent unfortunately, still trying to find someone to put a ring on it. I don’t mind the freelancing, because it is has allowed me to do some really cool stuff and go wherever I want, and whatnot, but I’m reaching the point where I would really like a little bit more stability in my career," said Isaacs.

He further added:

"I’m open to exploring all possibilities as as far as things like that go, and I don’t know how to say this without being like super cryptic and sounding like I’m just making s**t up or whatever, but I will say in the past few days, without getting into super details, that I do have people that are that are starting to be interested in me and some of these bigger TV companies so we’ll see." (9:13 - 10:01)

Several NJPW wrestlers have made the jump to WWE over the past couple of years

A large number of superstars in WWE right now came from the indies and NXT. However, there are actually a few who competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling first, before making the jump to the global wrestling juggernaut.

This includes names such as Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Finn Balor. They all had great careers in the Japanese promotion, and have also achieved success in WWE, especially The Phenomal One. It'll be interesting to see whether Royce Isaacs will be the latest NJPW wrestler to sign with WWE.

