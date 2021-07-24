Former nWo member praises Roman Reigns' promo skills

Former New World Order member Virgil has praised Roman Reigns' mic skills. In the aftermath of his successful title defense at Money in the Bank, the Universal Champion addressed the WWE Universe on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns put the returning John Cena on notice and also demanded the WWE Universe and the fans at home to acknowledge him. Reigns continued mocking Cena and also mentioned how he used a similar promo method back in the day.

Eventually, The Tribal Chief responded to Cena's SummerSlam challenge and made it known that he did not want to face the multi-time WWE World Champion at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

Reigns' promo was praised by the one and only Virgil, who commented under a reel posted by WWE on Fox's official Instagram handle. The comment can be seen below:

Here's the comment made by Virgil as he praised Roman Reigns' mic skills

Roman Reigns' was interrupted by Finn Balor and was challenged by the former NXT Champion on SmackDown

In the closing stages of this week's SmackDown, Roman Reigns was interrupted by Finn Balor. The former NXT Champion only recently made his return to the main roster and joined the blue brand.

While Reigns declined Cena's challenge for SummerSlam, it looks like he will now have to deal with a former Universal Champion, in the form of Balor. While it remains to be seen what decision WWE will make, Cena is expected to play a big role in the lead-up to SummerSlam.

A Triple Threat Match between Reigns, Balor, and Cena could be an option WWE might look towards for SummerSlam. However, the WWE Universe would slightly lean towards a title match between Reigns and Cena for Las Vegas.

At the recent Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Roman Reigns marked yet another successful defense for the WWE Universal Championship. The Head of the Table got past Edge in a one-on-one match but not without interference from Seth Rollins.

