Former NXT Champion compares himself to John Cena and The Rock after making major career announcement

A former champion made a career announcement on the latest episode of WWE NXT and compared himself to The Rock and John Cena. The person in question is none other than Trick Williams.

The 30-year-old star cut a promo in the ring and told Joe Hendry that he should be glad DarkState got to him before he did. He acknowledged that the TNA World Champion had his number last week, but mentioned that they weren't on the same level. Trick Williams announced that he would be on a CW hit TV show, and the crowd chanted "Hollywood Trick."

The former NXT Champion said he was Hollywood while Joe Hendry was local talent. Williams added that his lane included people like The Rock and John Cena, and even told Hendry that he couldn't see him, which is John Cena's catchphrase. He then said he wanted to move on to bigger and better things, and told Oba Femi that he wanted his NXT Title back.

Ava came out and mentioned kicking Trick Williams out last week for wrecking the backstage area and causing chaos. Williams said he did some thinking and realized that after Sunday, he was bigger than NXT. Trick mentioned that he was the biggest star on the show and that he was also the biggest star in TNA. Ava announced a battle royal for next week to determine Oba Femi's next challenger.

