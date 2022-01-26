Former NXT Champion confirmed as Bron Breakker's partner for next week's tag-team match

This week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0 announced that Bron Breakker would be facing Legado del Fantasma next week in a tag-team match after both parties had a scuffle earlier in the night.

LDF's leader Santos Escobar stated in a backstage promo that Bron Breakker might have to face Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza all on his own as it will be hard for him to find a partner since he is the current NXT Champion.

However, during the show's closing moments, former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa jumped to Bron's aid when the latter was getting ganged up by Escobar and LDF in a 3-on-1 situation.

So, now it looks like Bron will be teaming up with the man he beat to win the NXT Championship. While the former two-time NXT Champion has praised the second-generation star for his merits, it remains to be seen if they will be able to silence Escobar next week by defeating Legado del Fantasma.

Why did Bron Breakker confront Santos Escobar on NXT?

As mentioned above, Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar engaged in verbal jabs during this week's NXT when the latter disrespected Bron and his family.

The former Cruiserweight Champion also voiced displeasure that Bron became the NXT Champion before him and added that he despises him for getting so many opportunities in such a short time.

This forced Bron to come out to the ring to defend himself and his family's honor. He said that Escobar is a great superstar, but he always hides behind Mendoza, Wilde, and Elektra Lopez due to his insecurity.

He later dared Escobar to issue a challenge, but the latter replied that he would do it on his time. After that, Escobar and Lopez left the ring, and Mendoza & Wilde tried to jump on Bron from behind. However, Bron thwarted their attempts.

It looks like Escobar is getting geared up to become the next contender to Bron's NXT Championship. It remains to be seen how their feud will turn out in the coming weeks.

