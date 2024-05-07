The latest edition of WWE RAW saw the first-round matches for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament. Fans saw a former NXT Women's Champion make her RAW debut after being drafted from NXT.

Lyra Valkyria ran to the ring to save Becky Lynch from an attack at the hands of Damage CTRL and faced Dakota Kai in a match right after. The Irish star started her time on the main roster by winning in a hard-fought contest and advancing to the next round.

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo was not happy with the introduction to Lyra Valkyria. According to him, the video package didn't tell the fans anything about the star except that she is a wrestler like everybody else.

"What did I learn from that package? Well, I learned she is a wrestler like all the other.. what is the point of doing a package on somebody when you're just gonna tell me they're a wrestler. That's all you told me bro."

It will be interesting to see how the Irish star goes about on the main roster.

Please give credit to Legion of RAW if you use any quotes from the article.

