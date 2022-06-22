Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin undergoes name change

WWE Superstar Jordan Devlin has been given a new name on NXT 2.0. From now on, he will be known as JD McDonagh.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion competed on NXT UK, where he feuded with Ilja Dragunov. He won the title in 2020 before Santos Escobar defeated him at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to end his nearly 400-day reign.

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, Devlin was referred to as 'JD McDonagh' in a vignette. There was no confirmation of when he would be returning to the developmental brand, but the clip indicated it would be soon.

Last year, Devlin was a prominent superstar on NXT UK, and he attempted to capture the brand's Cruiserweight Championship.

He faced Dragunov in a title match wherein the loser would have to leave the brand. After losing the bout, Devlin disappeared from TV, and his future became uncertain.

NXT UK @NXTUK #NXTUK @Jordan_Devlin1 is found exiting the BT Sports Studio with his luggage but has nothing to say when asked if he has any thoughts on his loss to @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR .@Jordan_Devlin1 is found exiting the BT Sports Studio with his luggage but has nothing to say when asked if he has any thoughts on his loss to @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. #NXTUK https://t.co/qZdpvjUCfb

In light of recent events and the announcement of Jordan Devlin's new name, a possible revamped gimmick, and return, it will be interesting to see whether he will continue his previous feud with Santos Escobar or not. Fans will have to tune into NXT 2.0 to know when the former comes back to the sqaured circle.

