Former NXT UK star is set to appear in one of Britain's most popular Soap Operas

Charles Crowley has made a few appearances for NXT UK
Tanmay Singh Bhadauria
Modified Jun 01, 2022 03:12 AM IST
News

Former NXT UK star Charles Crowley is set to appear on the BBC's EastEnders, as reported by Inside the Ropes.

Crowley (real name Richard Summers-Calvert) made a few appearances on NXT's UK promotion post the COVID era. He is most commonly known for his work on the UK independant circuit and in the promotion PROGRESS.

(Yes I know I follow eastenders spoilers stuff do with that information what you will)….I’m not going crazy, am I? https://t.co/da0EdocDk3

The 29-year-old is also an aspiring actor and writer. He's made an appearance in Angelina Jolie's Maleficent and will appear in the upcoming spin-off to popular Netflix series, The Witcher, called Blood Origin.

EastEnders is one of Britain's most popular soap operas. The show has been running since 1985 and has almost 6500 episodes. Crowley is set to appear as a mechanic in the long-running series.

This will not be the first time that a pro wrestler has appeared on a TV show. Arguably the most popular occurrence would be Bret Hart's appearance on the hit animated show, The Simpsons. He voiced his own character and appeared wearing his classic pink ring-gear in the show's iconic yellow character style.

Other well-known wrestler cameos on TV shows would be Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Vader showing up on Baywatch. Also the time The Rock, in one of his first acting stints, appeared on The 70's Show.

Many NXT 2.0 stars have appeared on NXT UK in the past few weeks

.@ivynile_wwe asks @satomurameiko for an #NXTUK Women’s Title match! https://t.co/LXp0b9Qjti

NXT 2.0 stars Ivy Nile (of the Diamond Mine), Von Wagner, and Lash Legend have recently appeared and wrestled on NXT UK.

Nile challenged NXT UK Champion Meiko Satomura for a shot at her title, which the latter obliged. It appears that the match has already been taped for a later show. Wagner and Legend too have made their mark in NXT 2.0. They have both also taped matches in the UK.

It is important to note that matches for NXT's UK branch are pre-taped, with 3-4 weeks of programming being taped in single days. Because of this, results of many matches are posted on the internet even before they are aired on TV.

Edited by Ken Norris

