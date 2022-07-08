"It was very abrupt and not expected" - Former NXT Women’s Champion on facing Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's run as the SmackDown Women's Champion saw her face off against some surprising opponents.

On the May 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rowdy One issued an open challenge for her championship that was answered by former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

The two women had an excellent back-and-forth matchup that saw Rousey giving Rodriguez plenty of shine in the process.

Raquel was recently a guest on The Zaslow Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about what she sees for herself on the main roster, Rodriguez believes she sees herself becoming WWE Women's Champion and that her title shot against Rousey was abrupt and unexpected.

“I envision myself becoming Women’s Champion, 100%,” Raquel Rodriguez said. “I’m always thinking of when my moment is going to come, but also live in the present, and take every moment for what it is. Have the opportunity when it presents itself — like my match with Ronda [Rousey], It was very abrupt and not expected, but I loved every minute. I think the unexpected is the best part of it…In the moment it’s like, this is Ronda Rousey, she’s the baddest woman on the planet, but she’s also in the way of my goal, which is to win the SmackDown Women’s title. I’m going to take her as I do with any other opponent and take her very seriously.” [H/T: 411Mania]

Ronda Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Liv Morgan at WWE Money in the Bank

Rousey's reign as SmackDown Women's Champion lasted only 55 days when she surprisingly dropped the title to Liv Morgan after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at last Saturday's premium live event.

Beyond Carmella, no woman has held onto the Money in the Bank briefcase for longer than 24 hours.

Ronda Rousey is currently advertised to appear on WWE SmackDown this Friday to address what happened at the Money in the Bank event and what's next for her. Will The Baddest Woman on the Planet seek a rematch with Liv Morgan? We'll find out soon enough.

