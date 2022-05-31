Former Paul Heyman client spotted on RAW two years after WWE release

Paul Heyman has had quite a few clients over the years, with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns being his two primary ones (along with CM Punk briefly). While his relationships with Lesnar and Reigns are different, he has had a few clients in between who have since gone under the radar.

One such client was Curtis Axel, whom Heyman aligned with in 2013. Unfortunately, that association didn't work out as hoped. The superstar was released two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic-related budget cuts. However, he returned to WWE in April 2022 in a new role as a backstage producer.

During the go-home episode of RAW to Hell in a Cell this week, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had a tense promo segment, resulting in a brawl.

Among the people who came out to separate them was Curtis Axel, who was spotted on WWE TV for the first time in over two years.

ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ @westonroad_



AXELMANIA IS STILL ALIVE



#WWERaw The best part of this segment is Curtis Axel trying to separate Cody and RollinsAXELMANIA IS STILL ALIVE The best part of this segment is Curtis Axel trying to separate Cody and RollinsAXELMANIA IS STILL ALIVE#WWERaw https://t.co/0XuZN2v2Cu

Axel's last match came years after his association with Paul Heyman. He last faced Daniel Bryan in a losing effort on SmackDown, shortly before crowds stopped attending, and WWE moved behind closed doors for over a year.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far