Former RAW star comments on possible WWE return for 3rd stint after being released

A former WWE Superstar recently shared her thoughts on possibly returning to the Stamford-based promotion for a third time. The second tenure of the erstwhile Tegan Nox (now Nixon Newell) with the Stamford-based promotion ended with her release in November 2024.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Nixon Newell discussed her future in wrestling and acknowledged the potential for a return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, she clarified that her immediate objective was to compete in various promotions such as TNA, AEW, and others.

"Possibly, the door I hope is always open, but right now, I wanna wrestle everywhere and anywhere. Yes, WWE is cool and I was lucky enough and fortunate enough to have done it twice. But, there’s so many incredible companies out there right now, like TNA, like AEW, like MLW. GCW," she said. [H/T - Fightful.com]

The former RAW Superstar added:

"All these places that I wanna go, before I even think about, you know, going back there because it could be true that the WWE could not be for me. I’ve done it twice. Fortunately and unfortunately, I’ve done it twice. But, I wanna wrestle places that want me, and right now, they don’t. So I wanna wrestle places that want me and have fun wrestling again." [H/T - Fightful.com]

Nixon Newell (FKA Tegan Nox) reveals she was in a scary accident days after WWE departure

In the same appearance on the Busted Open podcast, The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard opened up about a horrifying accident. This incident took place days after her release from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Nixon Newell revealed that she was involved in a "massive car wreck," which temporarily sidelined her in-ring career.

"I went through quite a lot in the last couple of months, which unfortunately, like, I put out a post saying wrestling unfortunately did take a backstep for me. Within days of being released, I was in a massive car wreck. So I'd been sorting that out," she said.

It will be exciting to see if the 30-year-old star returns to the Stamford-based promotion one more time in the future.

